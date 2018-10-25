Modi responsible for CBI episode, alleges Naidu

more-in

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday condemned the “developments in the CBI” and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should own up responsibility for the unwarranted developments. “Mr. Modi owes an explanation to the nation,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that the officials who should bring the corrupt to book are themselves involved in a bribery case. The Centre is making mistake after mistake to cover up its misdeeds,” he alleged.

Mr. Naidu, in a statement, hit out at the Central government alleging that it had been destroying the national institutions. It seemed it was afraid that CBI Director Alok Varma would inquire into the Rafale deal. The midnight shake-up proved that the Central government was associated with the scam, he alleged.

Mr. Naidu sought to know under which law did the Modi government get the authority to initiate action against the chief of an investigating agency. The apex court, in Vineet Narain vs Union of India case, issued guidelines with regard to the autonomy of the investigating agency. As per the orders, a committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and the Supreme Court Chief Justice should select the CBI Director, he pointed out.

Mr. Naidu alleged that the Centre would not allow any agency or system to question it. Its decision was also against the spirit of the Constitution. Democracy was at stake, he said.

Mr. Naidu made similar comments addressing a meeting of Sadhikara mitra, DWCRA groups, at the Grievance hall near his residence in Guntur.