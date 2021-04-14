Andhra Pradesh

Modi regime wreaked havoc on economy: Congress

Congress leader J.D. Seelam taking part in a campaign for Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll in Satyavedu Assembly segment on Tuesday.  

Former member of the Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader J.D. Seelam has accused the Narendra Modi regime at the Centre of having destroyed the nation’s economy with flawed policies.

Mr. Seelam toured Srikalahasti and Satyavedu Assembly segments coming under the Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday along with PCC member Penubala Chandrasekhar, as part of his campaign for party candidate Chinta Mohan, when he made the observation. He charged the Centre with tampering with the independent and autonomous nature of constitutional bodies, apart from making a financial mess with its privatisation policy.

“The demonetisation and the privatisation spree is only for the party’s personal ends, with no national cause in it,” he said, comparing the developmental projects taken up during the erstwhile Congress regimes at the national level in the form of irrigation projects, railways, nationalisation of banks and farmers’ welfare. The attempt to privatise the Vizag Steel Plant is the last straw and the people should revolt against this regime, he said.

While the Congress had made several promises to the State during its ‘reorganisation’, the TDP reduced them to ‘bifurcation’ promises by siding with the BJP government at the Centre, thus doing injustice to the State, Mr. Seelam alleged, even while flaying the ruling YSR Congress Party regime of having failed to press for the Special Category Status (SCS) issue with the Centre.

