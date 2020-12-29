Modi praises Vizag man in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Venkata Murali Prasad, in his letter to PM, suggested a chart to achieve ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ goals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday mentioned Venkata Murali Prasad from Visakhapatnam, who came up with an innovative idea of an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Chart (ABC)-2021’ in a letter to him.

Mr. Modi praised the ‘ABC chart’, in which Mr. Venkata Prasad mentioned the items that are being used regularly at home by everyone, divided them and opined that if those were manufactured locally, the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ goal could be achieved.

Describing the idea as ‘innovative’ and ‘eye-opener’, Mr. Modi said this shows that there is a change in the attitude among people in India towards the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

‘ABC-2021’

Mr. Murali Prasad, in his chart, categorised day-to-day essentials in six categories. In the electronic category, he mentioned air conditioner, television, phone and related items, refrigerators, kitchen appliances. In the ‘self care’ category, he put toothbrush, soap, shampoo, shaving kit, cosmetics, sanitiser and others. In 'kitchen’ category, he put water bottles, crockery, tea/coffee, beverages, while gadgets, bag and others found place in ‘office and work’ category. In ‘others’ category, he mentioned cycle, two-wheeler, car, furniture, clocks and others.