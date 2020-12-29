Modi praises Vizag man in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday mentioned Venkata Murali Prasad from Visakhapatnam, who came up with an innovative idea of an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Chart (ABC)-2021’ in a letter to him.
Mr. Modi praised the ‘ABC chart’, in which Mr. Venkata Prasad mentioned the items that are being used regularly at home by everyone, divided them and opined that if those were manufactured locally, the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ goal could be achieved.
Describing the idea as ‘innovative’ and ‘eye-opener’, Mr. Modi said this shows that there is a change in the attitude among people in India towards the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.
‘ABC-2021’
Mr. Murali Prasad, in his chart, categorised day-to-day essentials in six categories. In the electronic category, he mentioned air conditioner, television, phone and related items, refrigerators, kitchen appliances. In the ‘self care’ category, he put toothbrush, soap, shampoo, shaving kit, cosmetics, sanitiser and others. In 'kitchen’ category, he put water bottles, crockery, tea/coffee, beverages, while gadgets, bag and others found place in ‘office and work’ category. In ‘others’ category, he mentioned cycle, two-wheeler, car, furniture, clocks and others.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath