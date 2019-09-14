Modi policies benefiting ‘naya zamindars’: Brinda

Communist Party of India (Marxist) polit buro member Brinda Karat on Friday alleged that the Narendra Modi -led government’s policies were in favour of the “naya zamindars”, otherwise the Indian corporate giants.

Inaugurating the three-day 28th State-level conference of Andhra Pradesh Vyavasaya Karmika Sangam in Challapalli town in Krishna district, she referred to the peasants’ protests against the zamindars in Andhra Pradesh in the early 1900s for the right over land, and called for a united movement against the Union government’s land policies that deprived the poor the right over the land in the country.

“The Modi-led government, that is enjoying majority in the Lok Sabha, is deliberately ignoring the welfare of the one-third of the country’s population that struggles for a dignified life and livelihood.

The allocations for the NREGS and farm sector speak the state of priority for the poor and the farmers,” she added.

On Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ms. Karat said Mr. Reddy was maintaining silence on the Modi’s policies like what the TDP had done during its rule in Andhra Pradesh.

Left party leaders and thousands of left party supporters on Friday took out a three-km rally from the memorial of those who fought against the Challapalli Zamindaar to Challapalli town. Vyavasaya Karmika Sangam State president D. Subba Rao, CPI East Krishna Secretary R. Raghu and others were present.

Thousands of farmers attended the public meeting.