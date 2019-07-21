Modi: people voted for a strong, stable government

The Union Government has an extensive plan to make India a $5 trillion economy and provide every Indian a home by 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a letter to veteran journalist and Padma Award winner Turlapati Kutumba Rao.

Replying to a letter written by Mr. Rao to congratulate Mr. Modi on the historic success of the BJP and the NDA in the recently elections, the Prime Minister said, through their verdict the people of India had reaffirmed their unwavering faith in politics of development and good governance.

‘Guiding principle’

“The people of India have voted for a strong and stable government, which can fulfil the aspirations of India’s youth,” Mr. Modi wrote.

“Guided by ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’, we will continue to make development a mass movement and provide progressive, development-oriented and corruption-free governance to build a strong, prosperous and inclusive India,” Mr. Modi said.