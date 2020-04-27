‘Modi, Jagan should own responsibility for COVID deaths’

The CPI (Maoist) has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should own moral responsibility for the COVID-19 deaths in India and Andhra Pradesh respectively.
In a letter on Monday, CPI (Maoist) East Visakha Division Committee secretary Aruna alleged that the negligent attitude of the governments towards COVID-19 control was responsible for its proliferation. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government was keen on holding local body polls at a time when the number of cases was growing in the State.
The governments, which were boasting of purchasing crores of masks and lakhs of testing kits, had not taken up any control measures in the Agency areas so far. She claimed that not even a single mask or sanitiser was provided in tribal areas.
She mourned the loss of lives due to COVID-19 outbreak.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.