‘Modi, Jagan should own responsibility for COVID deaths’

The CPI (Maoist) has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should own moral responsibility for the COVID-19 deaths in India and Andhra Pradesh respectively.

In a letter on Monday, CPI (Maoist) East Visakha Division Committee secretary Aruna alleged that the negligent attitude of the governments towards COVID-19 control was responsible for its proliferation. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government was keen on holding local body polls at a time when the number of cases was growing in the State.

The governments, which were boasting of purchasing crores of masks and lakhs of testing kits, had not taken up any control measures in the Agency areas so far. She claimed that not even a single mask or sanitiser was provided in tribal areas.

She mourned the loss of lives due to COVID-19 outbreak.