Modi has no right to step in A.P.: Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no right to step in Andhra Pradesh without delivering on all commitments made at the time of bifurcation.

Speaking to party leaders in a teleconference on ‘Election Mission - 2019’ on Saturday, Mr. Naidu pointed out that the Special Category Status (SCS) promise was made in Parliament, which the BJP was supposed to fulfil. But it took a ‘U' turn due to its narrow political objectives.

“Congress president Rahul Gandhi has reiterated in Tirupati that he will accord the SCS to the State if his party comes to power. We will support those parties which espouse the cause of A.P.,” the Chief Minister observed.

Mr. Naidu said the demand for the SCS was supported by all national parties, but to no avail as the BJP brushed it aside on technical grounds.

He said casting vote for the YSRCP would benefit only Mr. Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), whose common agenda was to create obstacles in the development of A.P.

He expressed his resolve to fight the Central government to achieve the State’s legitimate demands, claiming that the entire nation was with A.P. in its battle against the BJP-led NDA government.

Mr. Naidu said the political situation in the State was in favour of the TDP, notably in the parched Rayalaseema region as the government supplied the Krishna river water up to the tail-end areas by completing various irrigation projects.