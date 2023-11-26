Modi has lost people’s trust in Andhra Pradesh, says State Congress chief Gidugu Rudra Raju

November 26, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju, on November 26 (Sunday), said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lost the trust of the people of Andhra Pradesh after he let them down on the promises made in the presence of Lord Venkateswara Swamy of the Tirupati temple.

Tribute to Ambedkar

Speaking to the media after paying glowing tributes to B.R. Ambedkar, marking the Constitution Day at the Andhra Ratna Bhavan, the State Congress president said he had released an open letter to Mr. Modi questioning his failure to fulfil the promises made by his government at the Centre to the people of Andhra Pradesh, in view of the latter’s two-day visit to Tirupati.

He slammed the Modi government for “meting out a raw deal to the people of Andhra Pradesh in the last 10 years. He sought to remind Mr. Modi of his visit to the Tirupati temple in 2014 as a Prime Ministerial candidate and his promise that if BJP was voted to power, it would grant Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh, a railway zone and Central educational institutions besides completing the Polavaram irrigation project and granting Bundelkhand-like special package to the backward Rayalaseema and north Andhra regions.

Mr. Rudra Raju said instead of helping the residual State of Andhra Pradesh find its feet after it lost Hyderabad, where all the development of the undivided Andhra Pradesh was concentrated, the BJP-led NDA government made things even more difficult for the people of the State who had been suffering for no fault of theirs. He said the winter session of Parliament scheduled in the first week of December would be the last session for the BJP, which “has stripped the people of the country of their constitutional rights.” The Congress leader said he wondered how Mr. Modi mustered the courage to face the people of Andhra Pradesh after betraying them. “People will teach a fitting lesson to leaders and parties that do not have integrity,” he said.

He said the INDIA bloc at the Centre will come to power and under Rahul Gandhi’s Prime Ministership, SCS would be granted to the State.

Telangana elections

Referring to Telangana Assembly elections, he said Congress was sure to wrest power, as corruption by KCR’s family had reached saturation point. He exuded confidence that the Congress would also come to power in the remaining four States going for polls.

