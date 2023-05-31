Modi has brought honour to India, says T.G. Venkatesh

May 31, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - KURNOOL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought honour to India and the change is visible in the past nine years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime, former Rajya Sabha member T.G. Venkatesh has said.

“From the state of ignominy 10 years ago, the country has reached a point when it is making rapid strides on all fronts and the entire world is looking at India. All credits go to Mr. Modi,” Mr. Venkatesh told the media here on May 30 (Tuesday).

The former MP said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was trying to protect the cultural traditions of India. “Some political parties are labelling these traditions as communal for their selfish interests. The fact is that many countries are now following our cultural traditions,” he said.

Referring to the welfare schemes, Mr. Venkatesh said loans were disbursed to 27 crore women in the country. The Centre will extend all support for the development of the youth through the Yuvashakti scheme. Medical colleges will be granted to every district,” he said.

The Former MP said that ₹90 crore was released for the construction of a cancer hospital in Kurnool. “However, the money was spent and the local government has failed to complete the construction of the hospital,” he alleged.

