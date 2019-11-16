Modi suppressing people’s rights: AITUC leader

“We will not allow taking away of our rights, we will not allow India’s freedom to be enterprised, we will not allow India’s sovereignty to be damaged and we will not allow our country to be put on sale by Modi government,” said AITUC national general secretary Amarjeet Kaur.

Ms. Kaur criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government while giving a spirited speech, which lasted over half an hour, during the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) centenary held here on Friday.

“Modi government is trying to take away whatever rights, whatever labour laws, whatever social security we have,” alleged Ms. Kaur. Talking about the current economic condition of the country, she said that prices were soaring and unemployment was rising. Jobs were not being created due to which the working class was suffering, she said.

Continuing her attack on the Prime Minister, she said, “You cannot tell the farmers you have no rights in this country, you cannot take away the rights of education, health, road facility or roof on the houses. You cannot take away our rights and sell our country to Indian corporate or fully foreign corporate.”

On the centenary celebrations, the AITUC leader said that the event must not be considered as a celebration but as a reminder to the people as well as the Central and State governments that “you cannot simply suppress, oppress or crush the working class.”

Remembering sacrifices

The celebrations were to remember AITUC’s history and to understand how the people of the country achieved their rights and to pay homage to all the people who fought for those rights.

Before the speech, the activists of AITUC took out a massive rally in the city from the Junior College in new town to KSR Girls’ College, where a public meeting was held.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and AITUC State general secretary Obulesu were among those present.