Modi govt. failed to curb COVID-19, says A.P. Congress leader

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president S. Sailajanath on Tuesday said the Modi government at Centre failed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, the Congress leader said the four phases of lockdown imposed across the nation failed to yield any result and in fact the virus was raging due to the relaxation of the lockdown. India joined the list of the countries that lifted the lockdown when COVID-19 positive cases were increasing by the day, he said.

The Congress leader pointed to the fact that the economy of the country was in doldrums and said the Prime Minister owed an explanation on what purpose had the lockdown served. Citing the miseries of the migrant workers, agricultural coolies, farmers, fishermen and small traders among others who had lost their livelihood and were on the verge of starvation deaths, he said Mr. Modi should explain who had benefited from the economic package announced by his government.

Referring to constant warnings of a spurt in the ‘positive’ cases in June and July in the country, Mr. Sailajanath said people at the grassroot level would need money at that time lest their condition would further deteriorate. He said people were suffering today due to the 'lopsided' policies of the Modi government at Centre.