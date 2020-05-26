Andhra Pradesh

Modi govt. failed to curb COVID-19, says A.P. Congress leader

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president S. Sailajanath on Tuesday said the Modi government at Centre failed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, the Congress leader said the four phases of lockdown imposed across the nation failed to yield any result and in fact the virus was raging due to the relaxation of the lockdown. India joined the list of the countries that lifted the lockdown when COVID-19 positive cases were increasing by the day, he said.

The Congress leader pointed to the fact that the economy of the country was in doldrums and said the Prime Minister owed an explanation on what purpose had the lockdown served. Citing the miseries of the migrant workers, agricultural coolies, farmers, fishermen and small traders among others who had lost their livelihood and were on the verge of starvation deaths, he said Mr. Modi should explain who had benefited from the economic package announced by his government.

Referring to constant warnings of a spurt in the ‘positive’ cases in June and July in the country, Mr. Sailajanath said people at the grassroot level would need money at that time lest their condition would further deteriorate. He said people were suffering today due to the 'lopsided' policies of the Modi government at Centre.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 11:48:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/modi-govt-failed-to-curb-covid-19-says-ap-congress-leader/article31682128.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY