Andhra Pradesh

Modi government trying to strengthen unity among people, says BJP

The BJYM activists taking part in a Unity Rally in Vizianagaram on Saturday.  

Bharatiya Janata Party State Secretary Sevvana Umamaheswari on Saturday said that the Union government was trying to strengthen unity among people in spite of incredible diversity in religion, culture and traditions. She attended as the chief guest for 2k Run organised by the BJP Yuva Morcha in connection with 128th year celebration of Swami Vivekananda’s historic speech in Chicago of the USA. Said that the run would draw the attention of the youngsters and make them understand the contribution of Swami Vivekananda to the nation.

BJP Yuva Morcha president Kalla Narayana Rao and BJYM General Secretary Pilla Naveen said that the youngsters were happy with the corruption-free administration provided by the Union government. The party leaders Reddi Pavani, Baggam Rajesh, Kusumanchi Subbarao and others were present.


Printable version | Sep 11, 2021 6:58:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/modi-government-trying-to-strengthen-unity-among-people-says-bjp/article36402587.ece

