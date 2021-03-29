Modi flouting election code, alleges Narayana

PM took up campaign in Bangladesh, he says

The Communist Party of India (CPI) national Secretary K. Narayana has accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having flouted the election code by taking up campaign from Bangladesh.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, he called Mr. Modi’s claim of having participated in Bangladesh liberation movement as a ‘blatant lie’, adding that it was unfortunate for a Prime Minister to unabashedly utter a lie on foreign soil. He recalled that several groups in Bangladesh had protested against the arrival of Mr. Modi for the golden jubilee fete. Mr. Narayana wondered how he could use the soil of a neighbouring country to indirectly campaign for his party.

The CPI leader accused the Central government of misusing the CBI and other Central investigating agencies as a tool against the opposition parties. The Centre had foisted false cases against the LDF leaders in Kerala, he alleged.

“The Chief Ministers of the Telugu States, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and K. Chandrasekhara Rao, are also resorting to double-talk fearing backlash from the Centre. If they continue to remain indifferent and fail to claim the rightful share of funds from the Centre in the garb of avoiding confrontation with the Centre, the people will show them their rightful place,” he warned.

Tirupati poll

On the Tirupati by-election, Mr. Narayana accused the BJP candidate and former bureaucrat K. Ratna Prabha of having resorted to large-scale irregularities during her stint. “The BJP’s stand on corruption is quite evident when it pits such candidates,” he said. The CPI leader also stressed the need for a rule barring bureaucrats from joining any political party for five years after attaining superannuation.