Modi exposed ‘Thalli Congress - Pilla Congress’ conspiracy to split anti-YSRCP votes, says BJP spokesperson

March 18, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi exposed the conspiracy of ‘Thalli Congress’(‘mother Congress’ i.e. Indian National Congress) and ‘Pilla Congress’ (‘child Congress’, the YSR Congress Party) to split the ‘anti-YSRCP votes’ at the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance’s Praja Galam meeting held near Chilakaluripet on March 17.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy (president of ‘Pilla Congress’) and his sister Y.S. Sharmila (president of the AP Congress Committee i.e. ‘Thalli Congress’) areplaying the cunning game of splitting the anti-YSRCP votes to the detriment of the TDP, BJP and JSP, who forged the alliance in public interest,” he observed.

Addressing media persons at the BJP State headquarters here on March 18 (Monday), Mr. Dinakar said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy misused the support extended by the Central government with the desired ‘federal spirit’, to cause undue benefit to his close associates, which was unforgivable. The result was rampant corruption and little development.

The ‘double - engine government’ going to be formed by the NDA in the State would develop the Uttarandhra region as the financial capital and Rayalaseema as an electronics and automobile manufacturing hub.

He alleged that the INC and the YSRCP have tried to grab the lands belonging to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), and it would have become a reality had Prime Minister Narendra Modi not been at the helm.

Former chief secretary L.V. Subramanyam was harassed by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government because he had candidly expressed his opinion that the plan to usurp VSP lands was not feasible, he said.

He dared Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to reveal the content of the affidavit filed by his government in the Supreme Court with regard to the proposed shifting of the High Court to Kurnool.

Also, he insisted that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had tried hard to award the Kadapa Steel Plant project to companies owned by persons close to him. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy owed an explanation as to why he kept quiet as an MP when Dugarajapatnam port was incorporated in the AP Reorganisation Act, in spite of knowing that it was not feasible.

Mr. Dinakar questioned how the State government could get the Ramayapatnam and Machilipatnam ports constructed without the Central government’s support.

The PM gave a detailed account of what the NDA government did for A.P. post bifurcation at the Chilakaluripet public meeting and it obviously evoked knee-jerk reactions from the YSRCP leaders, he said.

