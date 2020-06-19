Modi can count on our support: Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the people of the State would provide their unstinting support to any decision taken by him to protect the interests of the country.
Participating in a video-conference organised by the Prime Minister, Mr. Jagan said the supreme sacrifice made by 20 Indian soldiers in a combat with Chinese troops would be remembered for a long time. Battles are not fought on a military plane alone. Tactics such as trade restrictions, international pressure, etc, are equally effective, he added.
Lauding the foreign policy initiatives of Mr. Modi, the CM said: “India is now a global powerhouse and gained prominence in the global sphere due to successful foreign policy initiatives of the Prime Minister, including establishing missile control regimes, becoming a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council by securing support from 184 out of 192 member States, and these things have been never seen in the past.’’
‘Key victories’
While India is marching on the path of progress and gaining glorious heights, a few countries have tried to destabilise the country, the CM said. But India under the leadership of Mr. Modi has shown the resilience to fight back like it did in the Battle of Pulwama.
India has achieved several key victories on the foreign policy front, including getting the international community declare Masood Azad an international terrorist and winning the case in International Court of Justice in the Kulbhshushan Jadhav issue.
