Modi asks Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders to win people’s confidence by taking up issues concerning them

‘Instead of spending valuable time in criticising the opposition parties, go to the grassroots, talk about Central schemes, and check whether they are reaching the right beneficiaries’

Sumit Bhattacharjee VISAKHAPATNAM
November 12, 2022 21:07 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised leaders of the Andhra Pradesh BJP Core Committee to think “out of the box” if they want to make a mark in the State.

Mr. Modi was addressing the leaders after the roadshow on Friday, at Chola Suite in Eastern Naval Command.

Narrating how he had made a mark in Gujarat and formed the BJP government in that State, Mr. Modi asked the Andhra Pradesh leaders to go to the grassroot to strengthen the party and improve its organisational network.

According to a senior member of the Core Committee, Mr. Modi had asked the leaders to take up developmental issues and not indulge in run-of-the-mill politics by spending valuable time in criticising the opposition parties.

Mr. Modi also asked the leaders to take up issues of the people so that they could make a difference in their lives. “Only then you will be accepted by the people,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He asked the party leaders to talk about various developmental schemes of the Union Government, and check whether they were reaching the right beneficiaries, besides creating awareness on them.

Citing an example, Mr. Modi reportedly spoke about how he had personally gone and flagged off five ‘Vande Bharat’ trains at five places.

“Being accessible to people is the key to earning goodwill. Hear them out, and, if required, intervene to solve their issues,” Mr. Modi said.

Meanwhile, the roadshow was termed a success, given the paucity of time.

“Till Wednesday evening, there was no clarity on the place of the roadshow. Despite the PMO clearing the proposal, the places suggested by us have been negated by the authorities concerned. We could organise it in 36 hours, and the response was beyond our imagination,” said a senior BJP leader.

