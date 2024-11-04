Modernise railway stations on the line of airports, recommends Parliamentary panel during Tirupati visit

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways, led by its chairman C.M. Ramesh, on Monday directed the Tirupati railway authorities to ensure development and modernisation of railway stations along the lines of airports, as envisaged by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He stressed the comprehensive development of the Tirupati railway station, in view of its massive passenger footfall catalysed by the city’s spiritual tourism.

The panel members, including Rajya Sabha member K. Lakshman, held discussions with a team of senior officials led by South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain.

They discussed the steps to improve the station infrastructure, address traffic bottlenecks by constructing flyovers and underpasses and provide ample parking space. Later, the members went around the station premises to inspect the ongoing developmental works.

MP Gurumoorthy’s pleas

Meanwhile, Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy represented to the committee the creation of a Balaji railway division headquartered at Tirupati and bounded by Katpadi, Gudur, Dharmavaram, Yerraguntla and the to-be-laid Srikalahasti-Nadikudi line.

He further sought revival of the Tirupati-bound trains which were stopped during the Covid-19 pandemic, besides launching new trains in the lucrative routes.

He also appealed for introduction of a Nellore-Mysore Vande Bharat Express via Tirupati and a ‘Vande Bharat Sleeper’ train between Tirupati and Visakhapatnam. He sought new trains from Tirupati to Berhampur, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Shirdi and Tiruvannamalai, apart from introduction of MEMU trains to Nellore and Kadapa.