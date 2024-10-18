GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Modernisation works of irrigation facilities inspected in West Godavari

Published - October 18, 2024 07:01 pm IST - NARSAPURAM (WEST GODAVARI)

The Hindu Bureau

Joint Collector T. Rahul Kumar inspected the modernisation works of various irrigation facilities in Narsapuram division of West Godavari district on Friday. The modernisation works were launched in November 2023 and are expected to be complete by December 2024. 

Accompanied by the Irrigation officials, Mr. Rahul Kumar inspected the modernisation works at Darbarevu drain, Kaja outfall sluice, Rustumbada drain and Nattalava minor drain in the Narsapuram division. Revenue Divisional Officer Mr. Dasiraju, Godavari Headworks Division Executive Engineer K. Kasivisweswara Rao and other officials were present.

