ADVERTISEMENT

Modern wearable devices useful in monitoring heart patients’ health, says cardiologist

November 04, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Latest procedures such as coronary interventions provide effective relief, says Dr. Ramesh Babu

The Hindu Bureau

More than 10 million people are affected by heart failure every year in the country, and prompt diagnosis, immediate medical intervention, and cardiac rehabilitation are important, chief cardiologist at Aster Ramesh Hospitals Pothineni Ramesh Babu said.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on November 4 (Saturday), Dr. Ramesh Babu said through advanced treatments like ‘Quadruple Therapy’ and ‘Emergency Bypass Surgery’, life expectancy of people with heart failure can be significantly improved over a decade.

Modern procedures such as coronary interventions, both complex and critical, have made it possible to provide effective relief to patients, he said, adding that modern wearable devices providing information on blood pressure, heart rate, and ECG are useful for heart patients.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, Dr. Ramesh Babu delivered a presentation on advanced medical interventions, complex procedures and stent angioplasty, for heart failure patients at an international conference organised by the Indian Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation in Chennai.

Heart and lung transplant surgeons from four countries shared their insights with the audience during the conference and said even in highly developed countries like the United States, out of 60 million affected individuals, approximately 50% experience delay in heart failure diagnosis. The experts felt that this underscored the urgency for a more streamlined and expedited diagnostic approach, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US