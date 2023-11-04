Modern wearable devices useful in monitoring heart patients’ health, says cardiologist

November 04, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

More than 10 million people are affected by heart failure every year in the country, and prompt diagnosis, immediate medical intervention, and cardiac rehabilitation are important, chief cardiologist at Aster Ramesh Hospitals Pothineni Ramesh Babu said.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on November 4 (Saturday), Dr. Ramesh Babu said through advanced treatments like ‘Quadruple Therapy’ and ‘Emergency Bypass Surgery’, life expectancy of people with heart failure can be significantly improved over a decade.

Modern procedures such as coronary interventions, both complex and critical, have made it possible to provide effective relief to patients, he said, adding that modern wearable devices providing information on blood pressure, heart rate, and ECG are useful for heart patients.

Last month, Dr. Ramesh Babu delivered a presentation on advanced medical interventions, complex procedures and stent angioplasty, for heart failure patients at an international conference organised by the Indian Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation in Chennai.

Heart and lung transplant surgeons from four countries shared their insights with the audience during the conference and said even in highly developed countries like the United States, out of 60 million affected individuals, approximately 50% experience delay in heart failure diagnosis. The experts felt that this underscored the urgency for a more streamlined and expedited diagnostic approach, he said.

