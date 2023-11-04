HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Modern wearable devices useful in monitoring heart patients’ health, says cardiologist

Latest procedures such as coronary interventions provide effective relief, says Dr. Ramesh Babu

November 04, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

More than 10 million people are affected by heart failure every year in the country, and prompt diagnosis, immediate medical intervention, and cardiac rehabilitation are important, chief cardiologist at Aster Ramesh Hospitals Pothineni Ramesh Babu said.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on November 4 (Saturday), Dr. Ramesh Babu said through advanced treatments like ‘Quadruple Therapy’ and ‘Emergency Bypass Surgery’, life expectancy of people with heart failure can be significantly improved over a decade.

Modern procedures such as coronary interventions, both complex and critical, have made it possible to provide effective relief to patients, he said, adding that modern wearable devices providing information on blood pressure, heart rate, and ECG are useful for heart patients.

Last month, Dr. Ramesh Babu delivered a presentation on advanced medical interventions, complex procedures and stent angioplasty, for heart failure patients at an international conference organised by the Indian Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation in Chennai.

Heart and lung transplant surgeons from four countries shared their insights with the audience during the conference and said even in highly developed countries like the United States, out of 60 million affected individuals, approximately 50% experience delay in heart failure diagnosis. The experts felt that this underscored the urgency for a more streamlined and expedited diagnostic approach, he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / health / heart disease

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.