Modern vegetable market and commercial complex to come up at PVK Naidu market in Guntur

December 16, 2022 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - GUNTUR

A modern vegetable market cum commercial complex with multi-level car parking will come up in place of the existing structure of the P.V.K. Naidu Market located close to the Guntur Municipal Corporation office in the heart of the city.

The State government has accorded the administrative sanction to the GMC for the construction of the new building with G+8 floors and two cellar floors in the 1.92-acre site, thus conceding a long-pending demand of local residents. Y. Srilakshmi, Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, issued a G.O. on December 13 based on the proposals made by Municipal Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri and a Council Resolution dated October 2, 2020.

Of the estimated cost of ₹163.61 crore, the GMC has been allowed to take a bank loan for ₹92.58 crore and contribute the balance amount from its general funds.

The total built-up area of the proposed structure will be 5,52,545 square feet, out of which the market space will be 54,042 sft, commercial space 1,58,629 sft, GMC office 96,338 sft and parking area 2,16,056 sft. It is proposed to have 282 stalls and parking slots for two and four-wheelers.

The GMC is going for tenders and the construction work will commence shortly, says Ms. Keerthi and adds, the new building is going to be an iconic structure for Guntur.

YSR Congress Party MLC L. Appireddy, Guntur East MLA Md. Mustafa, West MLA M. Giri and others urged the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to sanction the project during the latter’s visit to the city in November. “As promised, the Chief Minister has approved the proposal,” says Mr. Appireddy.

The P.V.K Naidu vegetable market was established in 1963 in memory of former municipal chairman Pasupuleti Venkata Krishnama Naidu on the site donated by him to the civic body for public use. It is one of the biggest vegetable markets in Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla districts.