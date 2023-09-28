Modern materials can help combat challenges to energy, environment, says expert

September 28, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Material science is an inter-disciplinary field of science that witnesses the confluence of natural sciences and engineering, said Umesh V. Waghmare, president of the Indian Academy of Sciences, Bengaluru.

Delivering a lecture on “How Materials Shape Technologies: Past, Present and Future”, as part of the 16th edition of SRM University -AP’s distinguished lecture series, Prof. Waghmare said the history of materials (its processing) influences its structure and thus the material’s properties and performances. “These diversified materials have influenced mankind significantly from the beginning of our civilisation to the 21st century,” he said and went on to explain how materials have been the key to technological revolutions, the impact of Quantum Physics in Material Science and combating present-day challenges to energy and environment through modern materials and technologies.

He also elaborated on how utilising machine learning as a tool could enhance the predictive capabilities of Quantum Physics and contribute to solving fundamental challenges, ultimately expediting the introduction of technology to the market.

V. S. Rao, Advisor, said the objective behind organising the series of lectures was to inspire research scholars and students to engage in innovative initiatives and contribute to the comprehensive advancement of the nation.

The lecture was followed by an interactive session and felicitation to Prof. Waghmare by the university Registrar R. Premkumar.

The university also inaugurated the Centre for Computational and Integrative Sciences on the occasion.

Dean-Research Ranjit Thapa, coordinator of the Centre Mahesh Kumar Ravva and others were present.

