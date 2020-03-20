‘Modern cities, railways pushing up demand for lifts, escalators’

Johnson Lifts & Escalators, the Chennai based elevator and escalator maker, is betting big on modern cities, urban infrastructure programmes, etc., for growth. Despite a visible lull in the realty sector, the company perceives that numerous public infrastructure projects in the country have compensated for the reduced demand.

On the 56th year of establishment, Johnson Lifts is looking at new segments and ramping up exports, according to its country head, marketing, Albert Dhiaviyam. Speaking at a press conference here, he said: “We could see a substantial growth in demand for our products owing to the Central government initiatives such as urban infrastructure development projects, metro rails, regional airports and other mass rapid transit systems in India. With over 12% growth, we could surpass the industry growth figures which are at around 10%.”

The company general manager P. Chaitanya added that the metro rail and railways had ordered 828 escalators and 365 lifts in Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. “The total value of the contracts is over ₹673 crore. The number will go up as many metro rail projects are yet to be announced by the government,” Mr. Chaitanya said.

The company, which produced over 10,000 lifts in the last fiscal, claims 22% market share. The turnover of Johnson Lifts is expected to be over ₹2,000 in the current fiscal.

The negative impact of demonetisation, GST, RERA and other related aspects was balanced by the new infrastructure developments in the country, according to him.

Based on the demand from the new segment, independent buildings and villas in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata and Delhi, the company had recently released lifts that run on single phase power connections. These lifts consume less power and can have huge application to the buildings which are up to three floors, according to the company.

This apart the company is also focussed on ramping up its export. “We are exporting lifts to the Middle East, South Asian and African countries. Right now, 2% of our products are exported. We plan to increase it as much as possible,” Mr. Albert said.