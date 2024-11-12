 />
Moderate to heavy rain forecast for Rayalaseema and south coastal A.P. till November 15

As per the IMD, thunderstorms, accompanied with lightening, are also likely across south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema

Published - November 12, 2024 01:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
A scene during a rainy day in Visakhapatnam. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has cautioned farmers in the coastal districts and Rayalaseema to take due care to prevent their crops from getting damaged.  File photo

A scene during a rainy day in Visakhapatnam. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has cautioned farmers in the coastal districts and Rayalaseema to take due care to prevent their crops from getting damaged.  File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema for the next two days till Friday (November 15, 2024).

Thunderstorms, accompanied with lightening, are also likely across the two regions, as low pressure area is formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal on Tuesday (November 12, 2024), under the influence of a cyclonic circulation. Thereafter, it is likely to move slowly nearly westwards towards Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coasts during the next two days, a 12.30 p.m. bulletin from the IMD said.

There is also a trough from southwest Bay of Bengal to eastcentral Bay of Bengal which runs from above the cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal to westcentral Bay of Bengal off North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, the IMD said. Due to the two factors, moderate to heavy rainfall can be expected in the State, the bulletin added.

Farmers cautioned

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has cautioned farmers in the coastal districts and Rayalaseema to take due care to prevent their crops from getting damaged.

As per the A.P. State Development Planning Society’s information, many places in the SPSR Nellore district received anywhere between 10 mm and 48.5 mm rainfall between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Tuesday. Tirupati and Prakasam districts too registered very light to light rains.

While moderate to heavy rains are expecyed in Alluri Sitaramaraju, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Palnadu, Nellore, Kurnool and Nandyala districts on November 13, light rain is likely in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Anantapur, Sri Sathyasai, YSR, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts.

Published - November 12, 2024 01:33 pm IST

