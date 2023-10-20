Moderate rush at Kanaka Durga temple on Moola Nakshatram

October 20, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Moderate rush was witnessed atop Indrakeeladri abode of Godess Kanaka Durga on the sixth day of Dasara festival on October 20.

The presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga is decked up as Goddess Saraswati on the occasion of Moola Nakshatram, her birth star.

The devotees stood in queues from midnight itself to have the glimpse of the deity. Compared to previous years, the rush was moderate.

The devotee rush near Vinayaka temple on canal road, which is usually taken into account to clear the queue atop Indrakeeladri, is also moderate. But the officials erected temporary compartments/complexes to hold the devotees. The officials are allowing them to enter queue lines only after ensuing that rush atop was manageable.

The Kanaka Durga temple officials could ensure no VIP breaks till 9 a.m. All five queue lines were made free darshan lines. The Temple authorities expected heavy rush on account of Moola Nakshatram.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will present silk robes to the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga. He will arrive at Kanaka Durga temple at around 3 p.m. to present the silk robes, on the occasion of moola nakshatram day, of Dasara festivities. It is a tradition that the Chief Minister will present the silk robes in behalf of the State government to the deity.