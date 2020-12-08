Moderate response to Bharat Bandh call in Tirupati

The Congress leaders squat in front of an APSRTC bus as part of enforcing Bharat Bandh in Tirupati on December 8. Photo: Special Arrangement

Most of the APSRTC buses were confined to bus stations, but one or two that ventured out were stopped by party activists.