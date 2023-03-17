ADVERTISEMENT

Moderate rains in the early hours in Guntur

March 17, 2023 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - GUNTUR

At around 4 a.m. in the morning the rains started and continued till 7 a.m.

Sambasiva Rao M.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

The Guntur city witnessed moderate rains with thunder and lightning in the early hours on Friday. At around 4 a.m. in the morning the rains started and continued till 7 a.m. The roads were stormed as drainages blocked many areas.

Due to these sudden rains, many roadside vendors did not commence their regular business of selling fruits, vegetables, flowers and others. Usually, the residents in the city purchase all these agricultural produce in the early morning. They faced some inconvenience in the markets.

These rains may cause high temperatures in the daytime as the atmosphere will be clear and sun rays directly hit the ground.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US