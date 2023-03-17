HamberMenu
Moderate rains in the early hours in Guntur

At around 4 a.m. in the morning the rains started and continued till 7 a.m.

March 17, 2023 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

The Guntur city witnessed moderate rains with thunder and lightning in the early hours on Friday. At around 4 a.m. in the morning the rains started and continued till 7 a.m. The roads were stormed as drainages blocked many areas.

Due to these sudden rains, many roadside vendors did not commence their regular business of selling fruits, vegetables, flowers and others. Usually, the residents in the city purchase all these agricultural produce in the early morning. They faced some inconvenience in the markets.

These rains may cause high temperatures in the daytime as the atmosphere will be clear and sun rays directly hit the ground.

