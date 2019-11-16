‘Model village’ benefits 2,780 people in Srikalahasti

As many as 2,780 residents of Challapalem and Kapugunneri villages located in Srikalahasti mandal of Chittoor district benefited from the ‘Model Village’ initiative, which includes automatic water dispensing system with smart cards, a smart classroom and a culvert connecting neighbouring hamlets.
These apart, as many as 278 women received skill building training sessions for tailoring, fabric painting and for preparing millet-based snacks.
Acknowledging the initiative by Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages (HCCB) at a programme at Mandal Upper Primary School in Kapugunneri on Friday, Mandal Parishad Development Officer Balaji Naik said the scheme positively impacted the community. The initiative is based on the findings of an extensive study and collective opinion of villagers and Panchayat leaders.
