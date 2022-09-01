Model sub-enquiry office unveiled at Tirumala

ADVERTISEMENT

The TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Thursday formally inaugurated a model sub-enquiry office at Shankumitta area with modern facilities.

It has three cottage allotment counters and a hall with a seating capacity tor 25 pilgrims. Giving a spiritual touch, the interiors of the office were painted with images of various deities.

The EO told the engineering officials to develop the remaining 19 sub-enquiry offices in the town on similar lines.

ADVERTISEMENT

SE Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Deputy E.O. (Reception-II) Bhaskar, EEs Jaganmohan Reddy and Surender Reddy were among those present.