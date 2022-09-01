Model sub-enquiry office unveiled at Tirumala

It has three cottage allotment counters, seating for pilgrims

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA
September 01, 2022 19:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Thursday formally inaugurated a model sub-enquiry office at Shankumitta area with modern facilities.

It has three cottage allotment counters and a hall with a seating capacity tor 25 pilgrims. Giving a spiritual touch, the interiors of the office were painted with images of various deities.

The EO told the engineering officials to develop the remaining 19 sub-enquiry offices in the town on similar lines.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

SE Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Deputy E.O. (Reception-II) Bhaskar, EEs Jaganmohan Reddy and Surender Reddy were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app