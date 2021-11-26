Model school teachers hail govt. decision

VIJAYAWADA

26 November 2021 23:51 IST

Leaders of Andhra Pradesh Model School Teachers’ Federation on Friday welcomed the government decision to announce service rules for them in two days.

In a statement, federation’s State general secretary N. Bosu Babu said the announcement made by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on the floor of the Assembly that service rules for model school teachers would be released in a couple of days, had brought cheer to the fraternity, which was deprived of benefits like health cards, pension and appointments on compassionate grounds in last nine years in the absence of service rules. He said the move would help them get benefits on a par with the government teachers.

Mr. Babu thanked MLCs belonging to the Progressive Democratic Front and state leaders of the United Teachers’ Federation for representing their cause to the government.

