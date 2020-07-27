Moddu Seenu’s killer dies of ‘renal failure’

Mallela Om Prakash (53), who was serving life term in Visakhapatnam Central Prison for murdering sharpshooter Julakanti Srinivasa Reddy alias ‘Moddu’ Seenu, died of reported renal failure at King George Hospital in the early hours on Sunday. The jail authorities revealed it to media on Monday.
Prison Superintendent S. Rahul said that Om Prakash had been suffering from renal ailments for the past few years and undergoing dialysis at the KGH. “We are suspecting that Om Prakash died of renal failure,” he said. Om Prakash was the main accused in the murder of Moddu Seenu, an accused in the murder of Paritala Ravi, former TDP MLA who represented Penukonda constituency in Anantapur district.
Moddu Seenu was bludgeoned to death by Om Prakash, then an undertrial prisoner, with a dumbbell in Anantapur district jail on November 9, 2008. In 2010, he was sentenced to life term by the Fourth Fast Track Court Judge K.V. Vijaya Kumar.
Om Prakash was shifted from Kadapa Central Prison to Warangal owing to his rude behaviuor, and later transferred to Vizag from Nellore Central Prison in 2016 on medical grounds.
Autopsy report awaited
The jail authorities said that Om Prakash was shifted to the KGH after he complained of uneasiness in the wee hours on Sunday. The officials are awaiting autopsy report.
