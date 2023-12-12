HamberMenu
Modalities being worked out for Rythu Bharosa, says Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti

December 12, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that the modalities are being worked out for the implementation of Rythu Bharosa scheme. The government has already implemented two of its election promises as schemes — Mahalakshmi and Cheyutha for the benefit of women and farmers respectively.

Plans are under way for the introduction of several schemes on December 28 — the day Congress party was formed, Mr. Vikramarka said told the media here on Tuesday. Earlier, he offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara, stating that he had prayed for the well-being of the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

