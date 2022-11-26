MoD Secretary meets Jagan

November 26, 2022 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Giridhar Aramane, Secretary in the Ministry of Defence (MoD), called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Saturday. The duo discussed the status of various projects in the State related to the Ministry of Defence. Mr. Jagan promised to extend all possible cooperation for the implementation of the projects.

Later, Mr. Giridhar visited Bharat Electronics Limited at Machilipatnam and took part in the NCC’s Puneet Sagar Abhiyan there.

Mr. Giridhar’s meeting with the Chief Minister came amidst speculation that he is going to succeed Sameer Sharma (who is on extension) as Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Sharma is due to retire by the end of November.

An IAS officer of 1988 batch, Mr. Giridhar had held key positions in the Central and Andhra Pradesh governments. He was Principal Secretary (Urban Development), MD of AP State Finance Corporation and Secretary (Finance) and had worked as the Collector of Chittoor and Khammam districts.

Mr. Giridhar is said to be among the frontrunners in the race become the Chief Secretary, the others being K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Neerabh Kumar Prasad (he was Chief Secretary for a short period after the transfer of L.V. Subrahmanyam) and Y. Srilakshmi.