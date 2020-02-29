Mock tests add to the pressure

With the final examinations set to began shortly, students have started to feel the stress. Many private schools in the district have been conducting mock tests for students, adding to the pressure.

The situation for students pursuing Intermediate is even more pathetic, as private colleges have been organising tests everyday apart from extending the study hours, even on Sundays. A few day scholars are made to study on the college premises for almost 13 hours a day.

"There are two categories of students who approach us. One category of students say they have not finished some part of the syllabus or have not prepared well and they just fear that they might fail or score less marks. Students facing such kind of stress can be handled with little bit of counselling. But there is another category that does not even want to go to examination and get into depression, this is a dangerous trend," said N.N. Raju, former Superintendent of Government Hospital for Mental Care.

Dr. Raju said they generally ask the parents to be friendly with their children and explain to them that failing in examinations was logical and we motivate them to try better the next time. "In extreme cases, we give medication," he said. "Proper food with vegetables, proper sleep and most importantly, scheduled study hours is required to beat examination stress," he said.

No counselling

The claims by the Education Department to provide proper counselling to the students remain only on paper and there is no dedicated toll-free number for counselling and guiding the students on how to get over depression and examination stress, said a senior teacher from a government high school.

A senior official from District Education Department said the responsibility of conducting counselling sessions had been given to the class teachers itself. However, it was observed that in most of the schools they had been conducting counselling to students who are good in studies and can easily secure 9 CGPA, and they ignore the students who really need it, he said.