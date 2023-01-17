Mock hunting event held at Tirumala on Kanuma

January 17, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - TIRUMALA

As part of the Kanuma festival, a mock hunting event was organised at Tirumala on Monday wherein the processional deity of Lord Malayappa was taken out on a golden palanquin to the Parvetu Mandapam, situated in the dense forests about 2 km from the temple.

The Lord was dressed in the attires of king hunter and equipped with panchayudhas(five weapons). Lord Krishna was taken in a procession on another palanquin.

While the priest ran ahead with a silver spear in his hand, the persons carrying the Lord’s palanquin ran behind him and symbolically hunted down a couple of deers.

Later, the deities were carried back to the temple after a brief halt at Nambi sannidhi while going around the mada streets of the town.

Earlier, Goda Parinayotsavam was performed inside the temple amid great religious fervor. As is the tradition, garlands from Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy Mutt were taken out in a procession around the thoroughfares of Tirumala before adorning them to Goddess Goda inside the temple.