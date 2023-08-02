HamberMenu
Mock drills, orientation sessions held for Chittoor police in the run-up to 2024 elections

Police personnel told to lay special focus on identifying anti-social elements and trouble mongers

August 02, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
Police personnel taking part in a mock drill exercise at AR Parade Grounds in Chittoor on Wednesday.

Police personnel taking part in a mock drill exercise at AR Parade Grounds in Chittoor on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Chittoor police have launched a series of mock drills and orientation sessions for the civil and Armed Reserve police personnel on VIP security, law and order maintenance and bandobast duties during public meetings. This assumed significance with only a few months left for the general elections in 2024.

Additional SP (Chittoor) J. Nageswara Rao, who launched the mock drills at the AR Parade Grounds on Wednesday, said that the police personnel should be alert and disciplined while performing their duties.

He said that the personnel on bandobast duties during the VIP visits and public meetings should adhere to their responsibilities and act without delay or negligence.

“Special focus should be laid on identifying anti-social elements and trouble mongers. The communication network should expand to detect mass gatherings formed to create riots. You all should remember the importance of maintaining law and order in connection with the ensuing elections,” he told the police personnel.

The police officers at the division level should brief their personnel on duty during the Chief Minister and VIP visits and debrief them after the bandobast duties. In case of any lapses during duty, they should be immediately rectified, he said.

He added that the civil and Armed Reserve police personnel would be engaged in mock drills and orientation classes in a phased manner.

Deputy SPs of various wings and senior police officers from various circles of the Chittoor sub-division took part in the event.

