Mock drill of COVID-19 containment carried out in Guntur

sWhat to do when news trickles in that someone has contracted the coronavirus in the neighbourhood? What would be the response of the civic body? How should people act in case such emergency breaks out near their homes?

A mock drill of COVID-19 containment plan, executed by teams of Guntur Municipal Corporation, the newly formed ward secretariat personnel assisted by the police in the leafy surroundings of Syamala Nagar, provided the answers.

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar, Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar, Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha and Additional SP, Guntur Urban, D. Gangadharam led the teams in a well coordinated plan during the mock drill lasting for about two hours.

Beginning with the identification of the targeted household, to sending teams of health workers and coordinating with the police to barricade the roads and sanitising the entire neighbourhood within the 3-km radius, the mock drill was an eye opener to locals.

Preparing teams

“This mock drill was conceptualised to prepare our teams in any emergency. The newly set up ward secretariat system was put in complete use and by coordinating with health personnel, they were able to identify the suspected persons and with the assistance of police, they could shift them to quarantine wards. The personnel have been trained in use of safety equipment, use of face masks and sanitisers and in other sanitation drills and we hope that we will tackle any kind of emergency,’’ said Mr. Dinesh Kumar. The Guntur Urban Police provided assistance by forming barricades and deploying a number of personnel.