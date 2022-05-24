Mobile vet clinics a success among dairy farmers, says Roja

Tourism Minister R.K. Roja flagging off a mobile veterinary ambulatory vehicle at Nagari in Chittoor district on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

May 24, 2022

‘Under YSRCP govt., dairy farmers are receiving incentives and support price for milk supplied to cooperative sector’

Minister for Tourism R.K. Roja on Monday said that it was a welcome sign that the dairy farmers were coming forward in large numbers to utilise the services of the mobile veterinary ambulance vehicles, showing a good response to the 1962 helpline.

The Minister was flagging off a mobile veterinary ambulatory vehicle attached to the Assistant Director (Animal Husbandry) at Nagari, after performing a “gopuja” on the office premises. She said that in the last three years, the dairy farmers were competing with those in the agriculture sector in posting their success stories.

“The prime objective of the mobile clinics is to provide full assurance to the dairy farmers about security to their livestock, and attend to the emergency bovine illnesses,” she said.

Saying that Chittoor district held a unique place in the dairy sector by providing several lakhs of litres per day, Ms. Roja sought the dairy farmers to adopt scientific approaches to enhance their productivity by making use of the mobile veterinary clinics and being in touch with the officials concerned through the 1962 helpline, particularly during medical emergencies for the cattle.

‘Corruption curbed’

“Under the present government, the dairy farmers have started receiving incentives and support price to the milk supplied to the cooperative sector, while the factors of exploitation are curbed,” she said. The Minister sought the officials of the veterinary and animal husbandry wings to extensively propagate the schemes meant for the dairy sector, besides sensitising the cattle owners about the importance of the helpline.