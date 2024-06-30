GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mobile phones worth ₹45 lakh recovered by Chittoor police

Mobile phones can be reclaimed through the convenient ‘Chatbot/CEIR‘ services provided by Chittoor police without the necessity of filing a formal complaint at a police station, reassures SP

Published - June 30, 2024 06:58 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

During the ‘Mobile Recovery Mela’ at Chittoor Police Guest House Conference Hall, here on Sunday, Superintendent of Police (SP) V.N. Manikanta Chandolu congratulated the district police officers and staff for successfully tracing and recovering around 200 mobile phones valued at approximately ₹45 lakh during the sixth phase of the programme.

The SP emphasised the immense emotional significance of losing a mobile phone, which has become an essential part of modern lifestyle. He reassured that mobile phones can be reclaimed through the convenient ‘Chatbot/Central Equipment Identity Registration (CEIR)‘ services provided by Chittoor police without the necessity of filing a formal complaint at a police station.

It was highlighted that the Chatbot team is dedicated to tracking mobile devices to offer prompt services to the public. Recoveries are not solely limited to Chittoor district, but extend to neighbouring States such as Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra. “For those who were unable to personally visit Chittoor from other States, we have facilitated direct delivery for the public who lost their phones to their addresses via courier services,” the SP said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / police / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.