Mobile phones worth ₹45 lakh recovered by Chittoor police

During the ‘Mobile Recovery Mela’ at Chittoor Police Guest House Conference Hall, here on Sunday, Superintendent of Police (SP) V.N. Manikanta Chandolu congratulated the district police officers and staff for successfully tracing and recovering around 200 mobile phones valued at approximately ₹45 lakh during the sixth phase of the programme.

The SP emphasised the immense emotional significance of losing a mobile phone, which has become an essential part of modern lifestyle. He reassured that mobile phones can be reclaimed through the convenient ‘Chatbot/Central Equipment Identity Registration (CEIR)‘ services provided by Chittoor police without the necessity of filing a formal complaint at a police station.

It was highlighted that the Chatbot team is dedicated to tracking mobile devices to offer prompt services to the public. Recoveries are not solely limited to Chittoor district, but extend to neighbouring States such as Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra. “For those who were unable to personally visit Chittoor from other States, we have facilitated direct delivery for the public who lost their phones to their addresses via courier services,” the SP said.