Mobile phone smuggling racket busted, four accused held

Police busted an inter-State dacoity gang from Madhya Pradesh involved in smuggling of mobile phones to Bangladesh via West Bengal with the arrest of four gangsters on Wednesday.

The accused had waylaid a container containing mobile phones being transported from Sri City Special Economic Zone to Kolkata near Dagadarthi on the Chennai-Kolkata highway on the night of February 12 this year. The ‘Khanjarbhat’ gangsters had made away with the cellphones worth ₹4.80 crore after thrashing the driver and had taken the consignment to Madhya Pradesh via Hyderabad.

From there the mobile phones were smuggled to Bangladesh by the gangsters through an international smuggler.

“We achieved the breakthrough spending over one lakh man hours and scanning thousands of hours CCTV footage at toll gates which led to zeroing in on the Madhya Pradesh-based gang,” SP Aishwarya Rastogi told reporters here.

The gangsters had struck using the same modus operandi in, among other States, Maharastra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal and Telangana in the past, he said.

One pilot car without a number plate used by the gang members doing recce was identified by its ribbon, the SP said, adding the proceeds of crime including ₹70 lakh in cash, a car and eight mobile phones were seized from them.

The arrested were Sk. Hamidujuman(35) from Kachandpur in Malda district of West Bengal, Ankith Srivathsav (29), Pawan Chowdary(40) and Pradeep Madhavan(34) from Indore. Two others SukeshHada(21) and Santhosh(21) also from Madhya Pradesh had already been arrested.

Police had recovered an abandoned vehicle without consignment at Gowravaram near Kavali a day after the crime.

As many as 10 teams worked 24x7 to crack the crime visiting Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Utter Pradesh and West Bengal and collecting finger print data from as many as eight States.

A day before, the same gang had committed a dacoity in a similar manner at Pallikonda, near Vellore in Tamil Nadu. The gangsters had also made unsuccessful attempts at Gangavaram in Chittoor district and Kanganapalli in Anantapur district, where they killed the drivers but could not loot the property.