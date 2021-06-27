Mobile facility soon to screen patients for cardiac ailments in Kadapa

Rotary Club of Kadapa received ₹56 lakh grant for the purpose

A mobile facility (ambulance) will be launched for screening of cardiac ailments in Kadapa district that witnesses 9% mortality rate in patients suffering from the diseases.

The Rotary Foundation of the U.S.A. has released $76,695 (nearly ₹56 lakh) under a global grant to the Rotary Club of Kadapa, which will be used to procure the ambulance, says its president C. Sivarami Reddy, who draws inspiration from Hyderabad Public School Chairman Fayaz Khan, known for his altruistic attitude.

State-of-the-art equipment

“The ambulance will have the state-of-the-art equipment ensemble including an EGC and 2D echo device.

The vehicle will screen the patients for cardiac disorder in rural areas,” said the Rotary Club governor B. Chinnapa Reddy.

In many cases, people tend to attribute chest pain to gas trouble or muscle spasm, without knowing that it may be a sign of cardiac ailments, says club assistant governor and a medical practitioner V. Pratap Reddy, who donated ₹7.5 lakh for the cause.

Rehabilitation centre

Mr. Sivarami Reddy and treasurer Sharif contributed ₹1 lakh each. Dr. Pratap Reddy says a rehabilitation centre for senior citizens is also in the pipeline.

A similar grant was given to the Rotary Club, Tirupati a few years ago for procuring a mobile cancer screening facility for the benefit of women in Rayalaseema region.

The ambulance is being managed by the SVIMS super speciality hospital.