Mobile App to monitor mid-day meals scheme Jagananna Gorumudda

Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, B. Rajasekhar on Friday said a mobile application for Integrated Monitoring System for Mid-Day Meals and Sanitation (IMMS) for effective implementation of the food programme, rechristened as Jagananna Gorumudda in the State, was being introduced.

Mr. Rajasekhar, along with Joint Collector (Development) L. Shiva Shankar, visited the Zilla Parishad High School at Patamata on Friday to examine the use and practical problems of the app.

He said the app would help in effective monitoring of daily and monthly mid-day meal data to be updated by the schools. This system will introduce transparency in food delivery and utilisation mechanisms, he said. The details of the daily menu of the food served to students would be updated and a mechanism was put in place to allow the authorities to know immediately about complaints, if there were any, through the app.

He said the school headmasters would have to update daily the details of the number of eggs and chikkis served to children, besides about maintenance of the school sanitation using the app.