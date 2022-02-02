Mobile app on tourism will be released on Ugadi, says Minister

VIJAYAWADA

02 February 2022 00:00 IST

Tourism Investors’ Meet and Travel Mart to be organised by March

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday said a mobile app to promote tourist destinations and services extended by the sector in the State would be released on the Ugadi day and a Tourism Investors’ Meet and Travel Mart would be organised by March.

In a meeting held with the department officials, the Minister reviewed the progress of various investment projects in the State. He wanted the officials to encourage boating activities in potential tourist spots in Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode. He said that recreational activities should be organised at restaurants and theHarita hotels run by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC).

Tour packages

He said that possibilities of introducing new tour packages at places near the six airports at Vijayawada,Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Rajamahendravaram, Kadapa and Kurnool should be explored, adding that it would giving a fillip to the tourism sector.

Referring to the proposed Tourism Investors’ Meet, the Minister said the event would provide an opportunity to bring all stakeholders in the sector to a common platform. He asked the tourism officers to organise this meet by March.

“The State will set up Tourism Information Offices in the neighbouring States. Such facilities will be opened in Chennai and Bhubaneswar first,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

Special Chief Secretary, Department of Youth Advancement and Tourism and Culture Rajat Bhargav, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority CEO and APTDC Managing Director S. Satyanarayana, APTDC Chairman A. Varaprasadand other senior officials of the department were present in the meeting.