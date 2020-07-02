Andhra PradeshVIJAYAWADA 02 July 2020 23:37 IST
MLCs seek aid for building workers
Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) belonging to the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) have urged the government to extend a financial assistance of ₹10,000 to each construction worker in view of their problems due to the lockdown and shortage of sand.
In a statement released on Thursday, MLCs V. Balasubramanyam, K.S. Lakshman Rao, Y. Srinivasulu Reddy, R. Suryarao and I. Venkateswara Rao said in response to their question asked in the Council recently, the Minister for Labour had said that funds to the tune of ₹308.22 crore had been spent for the welfare of construction labourers between 2014 and 2019.
