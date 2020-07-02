Andhra Pradesh

MLCs seek aid for building workers

Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) belonging to the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) have urged the government to extend a financial assistance of ₹10,000 to each construction worker in view of their problems due to the lockdown and shortage of sand.

In a statement released on Thursday, MLCs V. Balasubramanyam, K.S. Lakshman Rao, Y. Srinivasulu Reddy, R. Suryarao and I. Venkateswara Rao said in response to their question asked in the Council recently, the Minister for Labour had said that funds to the tune of ₹308.22 crore had been spent for the welfare of construction labourers between 2014 and 2019.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2020 11:40:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/mlcs-seek-aid-for-building-workers/article31974492.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY