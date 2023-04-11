ADVERTISEMENT

MLC’s plea on 7,746 acres of non-notified land in Kolleru Wildlife Sanctuary

April 11, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - ELURU

The Hindu Bureau

 

MLC Jayamangala Venkata Ramana on April 11 submitted a memorandum to Eluru Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh appealing for the return of the 7,746 acres of non-notified land from the Kolleru Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) in Eluru district. 

Mr. Venkata Ramana said that the land is still in the KWS in Kaikaluru and Mandavalli mandals, where the actual sanctuary notified area was 17,654 acres as per the G.O. M.S. No. 120 (Environment and Forest Department, October 4, 1999).

“In the boundary survey of the sanctuary, done by then Krishna District Collector (RC No. E2/697/2006), a total of 7,746 acres of the non-notified area was found within the sanctuary in the Kaikaluru and Mandavalli mandals,” he said in the memorandum.

About 6,514 acres of it is in Kaikaluru mandal, and 1,231 acres in Mandavalli mandal.

The MLC said that there was a proposal to assign 5,939 acres of the land to landless families. 

