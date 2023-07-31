HamberMenu
MLC urges CM to set up govt. dental college in Visakhapatnam

July 31, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VIZIANGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu on Monday urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to establish a new government college in Visakhapatnam since the existing two medical colleges located at Vijayawada and Kadapa were unable to cater to the needs of the students who wanted to pursue dental courses.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he thanked the Chief Minister for establishing a medical college in Vizianagaram and urged him to take the initiative to set up a government dental college to benefit the students of the North Andhra region.

Dr. Suresh Babu, a dentist and former president of the Indian Dental Association, said that students were forced to pay huge fees in private dental colleges.

He said that a representation was given to Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini in Vijayawada recently, urging her to bring the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister.

