MLC Udaya Bhaskar sent to prison on 14-day remand in Dalit youth murder case

YSRCP MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar undergoing medical examinations before being produced in court in Kakinada on May 23.

May 24, 2022 13:06 IST

Udaya Bhaskar, who reportedly confessed to murdering the Dalit youth, has been sent to Rajamundry Central Prison on a 14-day remand

YSRCP MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar was sent to Rajamundry Central Prison late night of May 23 on a 14-day remand in connection with the murder of Dalit youth, Veedhi Subramanyam (26) on May 19 in Kakinada.

On Monday evening, the MLC was arrested on the charges of murder and atrocity under the SC, ST Atrocity Act, 1989. The victim was a former driver of the MLC and had quit the job some time ago.

Kakinada DSP and Investigation Officer V. Bheemarao told The Hindu that Mr. Bhaskar was produced before a local court on Monday night and later he was sent to Rajamundry Central Prison on a 14-day remand by the local court. The MLC was admitted to the central prison late night.

Argument led to murder

In a late-night press conference on Monday, Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu has said that Mr. Bhaskar had resorted to murdering the Dalit youth following an argument at the MLC’s home in Kakinada.

“The victim, Mr. Subramanyam, has reportedly died with the injuries at the residence of the MLC, who had later attempted to establish the death due to the road accident by beating the youth further. The dead body was shifted by the MLC from his residence to somewhere else”, said Mr. Babu referring to the confession statement of the MLC. Mr. Rao has said that the investigation is in progress.

On May 20, the controversy erupted over the death of the Dalit youth after the MLC had dumped the body at Mr. Subramanyam’s residence in his car and escaped from the spot.