MLC Shaik Sabjee killed, 3 others injured in accident

The MLC was returning after participating in Anganwadi workers and helpers protest. Injured admitted in a private hospital at Bhimavaram, says SP U. Ravi Prakash

December 16, 2023 03:24 am | Updated 03:24 am IST - UNDI (WEST GODAVARI DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his cabinet colleagues paying tributes to MLC Shaik Sabji at Cabinet meeting held at Secretariat at Velagapudi near Vijayawada on Friday. Photo Arrangement

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his cabinet colleagues paying tributes to MLC Shaik Sabji at Cabinet meeting held at Secretariat at Velagapudi near Vijayawada on Friday. Photo Arrangement

MLC Shaik Sabjee was killed when the car he was travelling in collided with another car near Cherukuwada village in Undi mandal in West Godavari district on Friday. He died while being shifted to hospital.

The MLC’s security personnel, vehicle driver and personal assistant suffered injuries in the accident, said West Godavari district Superintendent of Police, U. Ravi Prakash.

Mr. Sabjee was returning to Bhimavaram from Eluru, after participating in Anganwadi workers and helpers’ protest when the accident occurred.

He was elected to the AP Legislative Council from East and West Godavari Teachers Constituency. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Bhimavaram, and the MLC’s body was shifted to Government Hospital mortuary.

Governor express grief

Governor, S. Abdul Nazeer, expressed grief over the demise of the MLC. In a statement on Friday, Mr. Nazeer expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.

